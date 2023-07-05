Draymond Green will be able to defend Victor Wembanyama next season in a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. Speaking with Paul George on the Podcast P show, Draymond revealed how he would slow the Spurs’ rookie down.

“You can’t let him get comfortable. You let him get comfortable you lose, because you can’t block his shot,” Green said. “He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that you gotta do your work early. I‘m crowding him from the time he starts running down the court. When they get the rebound and they start coming I’m crowding because I can’t let him get to a space where he’s comfortable.”

You can see Wembanyama in his first NBA action during Summer League.

