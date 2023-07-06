Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH), a renowned organization dedicated to improving health education through music and culture, has partnered with Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization providing mental health support. The collaboration aims to raise awareness about mental health and assist individuals in need. By texting “HHPH” to 741741, people can connect with a live volunteer Crisis Counselor who provides confidential mental health support in both English and Spanish.

Founded by Dr. Olajide Williams and Doug E. Fresh in 2006, HHPH focuses on creating research-based educational resources for underserved communities. The organization’s partnership with Crisis Text Line expands access to free and confidential mental health support, emphasizing the importance of seeking help during a crisis.

Crisis Text Line, with its network of over 59,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors, empowers individuals to navigate challenging moments by offering empathy, active listening, and guidance based on their unique strengths and coping strategies.

Advertisement

“We are proud to partner with Crisis Text Line to expand the awareness and access to free, confidential, 24/7 mental health support,” said Lori Rose Benson, CEO and Executive Director, Hip Hop Public Health. “Collaborations like this play a pivotal role in strengthening our shared dedication to normalize and destigmatize asking for help if you or someone you know is in crisis.”

“Hip Hop Public Health has an incredible record reaching communities through their creative work and vast resources,” said Jana French, Community Partnerships Director at Crisis Text Line. “We are truly excited to be part of their work to improve mental health care within underserved communities.”

For free and confidential 24/7 mental health support, individuals can connect with Crisis Text Line via text, web chat, or WhatsApp in English and Spanish. To reach a trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text “HHPH” to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT on WhatsApp. Spanish speakers can text 442-AYUDAME on WhatsApp. Web chat options are also available.