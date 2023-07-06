Night one is in the books for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour and now the full setlist is available. Drake performed singles from throughout his entire career, including new releases from Honestly, Nevermind, and of course, his Her Loss collaboration with 21.

Drake opened the show with “Look What You’ve Done” and closed with “Legend.” The full set is available below.

ITS ALL A BLUR SETLIST

Drake & 21 Savage

NIGHT 1 — Chicago #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/zH15CDUztJ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2023

Fans who will see the tour travel across the country will get a ton of stunning visuals, including a larger-than-life Virgil Abloh statue, an inflatable sperm, a flying saucer, Ghostface from Scream, and more. You can get a look at the visuals below.

