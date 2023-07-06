Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has officially announced the launch of Threads, a new app developed by the Instagram team that is dedicated to sharing text updates and engaging in public conversations.

Building on Instagram’s success with photos and videos, Threads aims to provide a separate space for real-time updates and discussions. Users can log in using their Instagram accounts, with posts allowing up to 500 characters and links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Whether users are content creators or casual posters, Threads offers a focused platform to connect with friends and creators with similar interests. Zuckerberg also revealed plans to make Threads compatible with the ActivityPub protocol, allowing it to integrate with other apps like Mastodon and WordPress, enabling new types of connections across diverse social networks.

Advertisement

Threads is now available for download on iOS and Android devices in over 100 countries, with Meta planning to introduce additional features in the future to enhance user experience and discovery. The launch of Threads represents a significant step in expanding Instagram’s capabilities and providing users with more options for sharing and engaging in conversations.

You can learn more about Threads here and see images of the new app below.