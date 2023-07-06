Rolling Loud took the international stage by storm in 2023, captivating rap music fans with multiple festivals set in unique locations. The second annual Rolling Loud Portugal commenced on the beautiful beaches of Portimão along Portugal’s southern Algarve coast, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans from across Europe.

The opening day of Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 showcased a lineup of exceptional artists who electrified the crowd. Travis Scott headlined the festival, delivering a memorable performance featuring hits from his extensive career. His set incorporated a stage design inspired by his forthcoming album, UTOPIA, adding an extravagant touch to the show. Lil Uzi Vert enchanted the audience with tracks from his recently released Pink Tape, while UK rapper Central Cee ignited the stage with hits from the collaborative Split Decision EP with Dave. Latto represented the Dirty South with her unique style and energy.

In addition to established artists, Rolling Loud Portugal provided a platform for underground heroes and rising stars. Rappers from Playboi Carti’s OPIUM label, including Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, delivered memorable performances. Luh Tyler, a newly-minted XXL freshman, impressed with one of his first international sets. The festival also showcased talents like Italy’s Rondodasosa, Portugal’s Wet Bed Gang and T-Rex, and rising American stars Bktherula and Eem Triplin, who brought out a special guest appearance by $NOT.

Rolling Loud Portugal’s picturesque setting and diverse lineup created an energetic and unforgettable experience for rap music enthusiasts.