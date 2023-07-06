SoundExchange, the leading music tech organization, has announced that global superstar Usher has been honored with a prestigious SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The recognition celebrates Usher’s remarkable achievements as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

“Usher has been making incredible chart-topping music for almost 30 years, and it is an honor to acknowledge his rightful place among the greatest artists of the era,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “As his ‘My Way’ residency showcases, Usher is without a doubt one of the preeminent performers of our time. We are honored to acknowledge his impact and longevity with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award that celebrates the hitmaker that he is.”

The award was presented to Usher by Huppe during his ongoing My Way: The Las Vegas Residency at the Dolby Live theater at the Park MGM, which will run until October 2023.

Usher’s induction into the SoundExchange Hall of Fame marks the inaugural presentation of this accolade, coinciding with the company’s 20th anniversary. As an eight-time GRAMMY Award winner, Usher’s contributions to the music industry resonated with audiences worldwide, making him deserving of this prestigious honor.

SoundExchange plays a vital role in the music ecosystem, ensuring that artists and rights holders receive fair compensation for their creative works in the digital realm. The induction of Usher into the Hall of Fame highlights his significant impact on streaming platforms and his enduring popularity among music fans.