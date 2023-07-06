SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that eight-time GRAMMY Award-Winning global superstar Usher has been honored with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The accolade recognizes Usher’s standing among the most streamed creators in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

“Usher has been making incredible chart-topping music for almost 30 years, and it is an honor to acknowledge his rightful place among the greatest artists of the era,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “As his ‘My Way’ residency showcases, Usher is without a doubt one of the preeminent performers of our time. We are honored to acknowledge his impact and longevity with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award that celebrates the hitmaker that he is.”

The SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award was recently presented to Usher by Huppe in Las Vegas. Usher is in the midst of his My Way: The Las Vegas Residency at the Dolby Live theater at the Park MGM, which runs through October 2023.

Usher’s recognition is the first Hall of Fame Award that SoundExchange plans to bestow in conjunction with the company’s 20th anniversary.