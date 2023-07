[WATCH] 21 Savage Enters Opening Night of ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour to Fantasia’s “When I See U”

One thing about 21 Savage, he loves R&B music. Known for singing classic ballads on Instagram, 21 Savage carried the same energy into Chicago’s United Center for the opening night of his It’s All A Blur tour with Drake.

Entering through the crowd, 21 arrived to the sounds of Fantasia’s “When I See U.”

21 Savage walks to the stage in Chicago with “When I See U” by Fantasia playing. #IAABtour #Night1 pic.twitter.com/NBUPVCuTsw — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 6, 2023

21 savage and drake entrances to “It’s A Blur” tour pic.twitter.com/xLy5eodU9o — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 6, 2023