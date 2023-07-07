2K unveiled the cover artwork for NBA 2K24, announcing the legendary Kobe Bryant as this year’s cover athlete for the NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, will grace the covers of these special editions. The tribute to the late basketball icon celebrates his remarkable career and lasting impact on the sport. Fans can look forward to experiencing the legacy of Kobe Bryant in the highly anticipated NBA 2K24 game.

