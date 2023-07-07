Nowadays, it seems like there are endless artists releasing new music daily. Fortunately, some are more impactful than others.

Insert 6LACK recently partnered with the Endel app to release his newest album titled Since I Have A Lover. The unique body of work is a sleep soundscape project available on all major streaming platforms.

While 6LACK is best known for his feel-good, romantic R&B ballads, he’s also a huge mental health advocate and has always put his best foot forward. In creating Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK aims to promote self-love and healing, which audiences worldwide could use more of.

Advertisement

To drive the point even further, 6LACK has partnered with Endel, an app that utilizes its proprietary and scientifically validated AI technology rooted in extensive neuroscience research to reimagine his album as two functional, scientifically engineered soundscapes. The goal is help people focus better and sleep soundly.

Speaking on the collaboration, 6LACK states, “This is about letting people experience my music in a new way. These sounds can be for rest and relaxation or for helping you feel inspired and creative. It’s for finding a sense of balance in life. Since I Have a Lover has plenty of magical sounds, and combined with Endel’s AI and science, it was easy to create something that felt healing.”

The initial release will be a “SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape)” soundscape, arriving on July 8th. 6LACK will also host a special live pre-listening session on the Endel app just two days prior. Endel is also collaborating with an Los Angeles-based company called Reflections to host two in-person listening sessions in both Los Angeles and Berlin, also on July 6th.

The second release is called “SIHAL (Endel Lo-fi Soundscape),” reimagining the album as a soundscape to help listeners focus — whether it’s for work, study, or to inspire creativity simply. This will be released on July 24th.