A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s time at HBO is over. The fourth season of the Emmy-winning series is the last. In the announcement, HBO celebrated the show and its creator Robin Thede.

“For four exceptional seasons of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” network execs say to Variety. “Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success,” Thede said in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS.’ I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Robin Thede, creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show, is developing a new comedy series called “Disengagement” as part of her three-year deal with HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Television.