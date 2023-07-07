Pop star Britney Spears grabbed NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama as he passed through a Las Vegas Casino, pushing Spears away by security. According to ESPN, Spears says she tapped the star and was backhanded in response.

The incident happened at the ARIA Hotel and casino in Vegas. According to TMZ, Spears says she noticed Webmanyama and tapped him on the shoulder, wanting a photo, but was nearly slapped to the floor, and her glasses flew off. Spears wrote on Instagram that the moment was “super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already.”

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization,” Spears wrote. “I hope they will …”

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are currently investigating, but “no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Wembanyama stated he had no clue the woman attempting to get his attention was Spears.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”