For the past year or more, artist Chrisean Rock and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Blueface have been in the headlines for their toxic relationship, but now Rock is in the news for her solo acts of wanton violence.

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, has an outstanding warrant in the state of Oklahoma and reportedly appears on the state’s “most wanted fugitives” list.

On the poster on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ page, Rock has been charged with “possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp,” which carries a four-year jail term and “possession with the intent to distribute,” which also carries a four-year sentence.

Rock was arrested in 2022 for distribution of crack cocaine and driving a stolen vehicle. In May of last year, Rock was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma in New Orleans.