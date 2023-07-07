The promised Drumwork takeover is in full effect, as Conway The Machine returned with Won’t He Do It, joined Jae Skeese for their collaborative project Pain Provided Profit, and Jae Skeese’ released his Drumwork debut album Abolished Uncertainties.

Now, Conway offers the first official Drumwork label compilation album, Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album.

Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album features appearances from Conway The Machine, and Drumwork’s hungry young shooters Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, SK Da King, and Shots Almigh, with additional contributions from Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, 38 Spesh, Heem, ELcamino, D.Smoke, & Bangladesh.

You can also now stream Conway The Machine’s Rap Radar Podcast Interview w/ Elliott Wilson and B-Dot below.

Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album is now available!

You can now purchase, stream, add, and favorite Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album at your preferred DSP: https://music.empi.re/drumworkalbum

Watch Conway The Machine’s Rap Radar Podcast Interview: http://link.chtbl.com/RapRadarPodcast

Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album TRACKLISTING

Hov Numbers (Conway The Machine, 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, KNDRX, Lucky Seven & SK Da King)

Lonely (Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, Lucky Seven & SK Da King)

LALO (Conway The Machine) FEAT Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh

City Grill (Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius & Goosebytheway)

Rory Joint (Jae Skeese & 7xvethegenius)

Blue Grass (Jae Skeese, Goosebytheway & Shots Almigh)

Take It Back (7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, SK Da King & Lucky Seven)

Elephant Man (Conway The Machine, Goosebytheway & SK Da King) FEAT Rome Streetz & Heem

This Is War (Jae Skeese, Goosebytheway, Lucky Seven, SK Da King & Kota Savia)

Crown For Queens (7xvethegenius & Kota Savia)

Andre 3000 (Conway The Machine & 7xvethegenius) FEAT D Smoke & Bangladesh

Sudan (Conway The Machine, Goosebytheway & Shots Almigh) FEAT Lo Profile

Far Away (Conway The Machine & Shaun 2X) FEAT ELcamino