EST Gee has made the major announcement with the launch of his latest music venture, “Young Shiners,” powered by Santa Anna. This new record label and rapper collective will serve as a platform for the next wave of emerging artists in the rap scene. The roster includes EST Lil Zoski, EST Marti, EST DonWon, as well as Santa Anna’s EST SkiMike and EST Lu Mike.

EST Gee’s label venture represents a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial career, expanding his portfolio beyond music. Recognizing the struggles talented artists face in his area due to limited resources, EST Gee aims to break down barriers and provide opportunities for emerging artists in his hometown. With the Young Shiners crew, he is determined to uplift the Louisville rap scene and establish the city as a disruptive force in the industry. This new venture is just the beginning of EST Gee’s mission to put his city on the map.

“I feel like it’s my purpose,” EST Gee says. “You get to a point in your life where you just feel like you know what you were put here to do, and I think this is a major part of it. And for me, that’s giving visibility to people who wouldn’t have had the chance otherwise. I’m grateful that Santa Anna saw the vision I have for us, it’s time for the world to see what we’re made of.”

EST Gee’s Young Shiners partners with Santa Anna, a label services company powered by Sony Music and Alamo Records, to support entrepreneurs and maximize artist business growth. Their debut mixtape, “Shiners Are Forever,” releases on July 14th, offering candid storytelling that sheds light on overlooked aspects of Louisville’s streets, distinguishing itself from traditional trap music scenes. Through this venture, EST Gee and the Young Shiners crew aim to elevate Louisville’s rap scene and give a platform to deserving artists.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Santa Anna founder, Todd Moscowitz. “Propelling the creative potential and success as artists build their own ventures is at the helm of what Santa Anna is. We’re thrilled to be galvanizing that kind of support behind one of hip hop’s leading rappers and the burgeoning artists he’s looking to uplift.”

The first single and video from the label, “Disrespect,” comes from EST SkiMike, which you can hear below.