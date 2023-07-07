Hartbeat and BET have announced their partnership to revive the beloved standup comedy franchise, ComicView, after a nine-year absence.

The new season of ComicView will kick off with live tapings during Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas from July 6-9. Hosted by Mike Epps, the show will feature a mix of emerging talents and fan-favorite comedians, including Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, and the standup debut of rapper T.I. (Tip Harris).

“Developing opportunities to spotlight emerging voices in comedy and connect audiences through laughter and joy has long been part of Hartbeat’s mission, making us uniquely positioned to curate and produce this series alongside BET and usher in an exciting new era for this beloved comedic institution,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer. “We are also thrilled to have Kevin Hart and Mike Epps on board as executive producers to spearhead a new era for this iconic franchise.”

“We’re excited to partner with Hartbeat to bring back our culturally iconic franchise ‘ComicView’ during Hartbeat Weekend,” said BET CEO and President Scott Mills. “Over 30 years ago, ‘ComicView’ set the footprint for stand-up specials and launched the careers of some of today’s mega-comedy stars. We can’t wait to see this new group of talented and rising comedians. We are so proud to work with this all-star production team, including Mike Epps and the impressive roster of talent that will bring you the best comedy you’ll see all year long.”

Executive-produced by Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Tiffany Williams, and Angela Aguilera, ComicView promises to deliver hilarious performances. Full episodes of the show will be released later on BET.