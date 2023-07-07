Lil Baby, Fanatics, and VaynerMedia have joined forces to create an original single and music video to celebrate Fanatics’ Merch Madness initiative.

The RIAA Diamond-certified rapper’s philanthropic efforts were captured in the video, featuring Lil Baby alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons, Lil Durk, Robert Kraft, and more.

The video, produced by Richie Souf and Eva Nosidam, showcases Lil Baby’s involvement in several donation locations. Merch Madness was part of Fanatics’ Global Volunteer Day, which saw the largest one-day charitable merchandise giveaway in history, with over 300,000 pieces of licensed apparel donated to underserved youth and their families across the US. Lil Baby’s dedication to philanthropy is further exemplified by his decision to donate all royalties from the single to charity, reflecting his ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.

