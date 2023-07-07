Season 2 of Lil Jon Wants to Do What is back! In case you didn’t know, the “Turn Down for What” rapper is now the star of his own home renovation show. He is the only rapper to have his own home remodeling series. The next season of Lil Jon Wants to Do What will come with eight episodes.

Throughout the season, Lil Jon will combine with a designer and builder to achieve homeowners’ dreams of luxury. Season 2 premieres on July 10th on the HGTV channel. The DJ/producer/rapper got into home remodeling after his home was ruined during an Atlanta flood.

While watching the HGTV network during the COVID-19 pandemic made the “Yeah” artist want to really help others improve their homes. He teamed up with renovator and designer Anitra Mecadon and now they are amongst HGTV’s favorite duo.

