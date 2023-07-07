Lil Uzi Vert is set to embark on their highly anticipated PINK TAPE TOUR, a 17-date headline tour produced by Live Nation. Starting on October 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, the tour will stop in major cities, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more, concluding on November 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. Tickets will be available starting with the general on-sale beginning today at 2 PM local time at ticketmaster.com.

This marks Lil Uzi Vert’s first headlining tour since 2018’s “Endless Summer Tour,” and it comes hot on the heels of their latest album, Pink Tape, released on June 30, 2023. The album features popular tracks such as “Just Wanna Rock” and their Red & White EP, which includes standout songs like “For Fun” and “I Know.”

With recent electrifying performances at the 2023 BET Awards and appearances at events like Wrestlemania 39 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lil Uzi Vert is ready to captivate audiences nationwide with their dynamic stage presence and hit songs.

