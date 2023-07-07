Crown Royal Golden Apple made its mark at Essence Fest by sponsoring the legendary Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday celebration during one of the biggest weekends in culture. Guests were transported into an immersive futuristic playground adorned with a state-of-the-art LED-lit tunnel showcasing Missy Elliott’s vibrant and iconic music videos spanning her illustrious career. The carefully curated ambiance reflected the hip-hop artist’s unique style, featuring her favorite color, purple, and larger-than-life images from her recent Essence Magazine cover shoot.

The star-studded occasion attracted notable celebrities, including Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Letoya Luckett, Danielle Brooks, and many more. Throughout the night, guests were treated to gourmet hors d’oeuvres paired with Missy-inspired signature cocktails featuring Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years.

As the night ended, Missy Elliott graciously thanked Crown Royal Golden Apple and thanked her friends for joining in celebrating her career in the music industry. The event was a memorable experience, commemorating Missy Elliott’s iconic legacy and enduring impact on the music industry.

