Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) is making a significant move into the South American football market with the launch of Roc Nation Sports Brazil. This expansion is made possible by acquiring TFM Agency, a prestigious Brazilian football agency based in São Paulo.

TFM Agency currently represents over 100 footballers, including the renowned Vinicius Jr, who plays for Real Madrid and Brazil. With the integration of TFM into Roc Nation Sports Brazil, these talented athletes will now receive the same high-level service enjoyed by stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Federico Dimarco under RNSI.

Frederico Pena, founder of TFM Agency, will assume the role of President of Roc Nation Sports Brazil. His partners Marcos Casseb, Lucas Mineiro, Renato Martinez, Octavio Rigoni, and Thiago Freitas will join him.

“In terms of football, Brazil is the center of it all,” says Juan Perez, President and Founder of Roc Nation Sports. “I strongly identify with a culture that has such an incredible passion for sport and music. Our influence in this game is growing and this move shows our intentions to the world.”

“By introducing a full-service sports representation service to South America, we are providing a level of service that has never before existed in this market, and one that our players truly deserve,” added Frederico Pena. “Roc Nation embodies the pinnacle of culture, sports, and entertainment. It made perfect sense to join Roc Nation, elevate our operations, and provide our athletes with comprehensive, global representation.”

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, added: “It fills me with pride to finally announce our expansion into Brazil. When we started this venture in 2019, I had a lot of ambitions for RNSI. Since then, we’ve grown across Europe, South Africa & the US. This marks a continuation of what we are building here at Roc Nation; ‘Best in Class’ representation for some of the greatest athletes in the world. I’m also super excited that Alan Redmond, our EVP & Global Head of Football will be working closely with Fred Pena and his team to grow our football business worldwide.”

With this strategic acquisition, Roc Nation Sports International continues its global expansion plans to revolutionize sports representation in new and diverse markets as they move forward in 2023 and beyond.