Last night, Sphere, the monumental structure in Las Vegas, transformed its exterior, known as the Exosphere, into a giant basketball to celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League. The Exosphere displayed a welcome message to teams, players, and fans, marking the start of the annual event. Throughout the 11-day competition, Sphere will showcase NBA Summer League content on its exterior.

Sphere has become a global icon as the world’s largest spherical structure, standing 366 ft tall and spanning 516 ft across. Its Exosphere boasts 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting, making it the largest LED screen on Earth. This massive canvas presents breathtaking and dynamic imagery on an unprecedented scale.

Guy Barnett, SVP Brand Strategy and Creative Development, said: “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world. Last night’s show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere’s captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment and the MSG family of companies, said: “Sphere’s Exosphere is a 360-degree canvas for brand storytelling that will be seen around the world, offering our partners an unparalleled opportunity to become part of the greatest show on Earth. There’s nothing comparable to the impact from displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen. The extraordinary experiences we can create are only limited by imagination, and we’re thrilled to finally share with the world the spectacular potential of the Exosphere.”

Sphere is set to open on September 29 with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live, a 25-show sold-out performance. The premiere of Postcard from Earth, an original immersive production directed by Darren Aronofsky, is scheduled for October 6.