Valee, the rising rap sensation personally hand-picked by Kanye West and signed to his G.O.O.D. Music imprint is gearing up for the next phase of his career by announcing his upcoming collaborative album, “Virtuoso,” alongside renowned producer Harry Fraud.

Valee’s unique rap sketches have earned him accolades, such as Rolling Stone’s “Hot Rapper of the Year” and Spin Magazine’s Single of the Year for his hit track “Womp Womp” featuring Jeremih. Known for his soft-spoken style and effortless flow, Valee has carved out a sub-genre of his own, inspiring some of the industry’s biggest names to emulate his approach.

With “Virtuoso,” Valee seeks to explore new artistic territories and embrace his independence. Teaming up with Harry Fraud, known for his production work with artists like Curren$y, French Montana, and Benny The Butcher, the album promises to deliver Valee’s clever lyrics and endless swag freshly and innovatively.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Valee and Harry Fraud have released the album’s first single, “Vibrant,” featuring Action Bronson. The track showcases their seamless collaboration and is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

“We’ve been quietly working on this project, and it’s finally ready for the world. It will be unlike anything you’ve ever heard; so expect the unexpected,” Valee commented.

“Valee has been one of my favorite artists since the first time I heard him, and it’s always been a goal of mine to collaborate with him,” Harry Fraud professes. “Valee and Bronson’s unique approach and rare charisma complement each other perfectly on ‘Vibrant.’”

“Virtuoso” marks an exciting chapter in Valee’s career as he pushes boundaries and captivates audiences with his distinct musical style. Fans can look forward to experiencing a dynamic and genre-defying album that showcases the artistry of both Valee and Harry Fraud.