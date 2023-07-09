Hip-hop’s biggest stars continue to sell their music catalog this week Wiz Khalifa is the newest to let go of a percentage of his catalog. After both Nelly and Logic sold portions (or their entire music catalog), the Pittsburgh rapper has officially sold the publishing rights to a portion of his music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners– the same firm that Nelly entered a deal with on Wednesday.

Although Wiz’s earnings in the sale have not been publicized, it has been confirmed that hit songs of his such as “Black & Yellow” and “See You Again” are both included in the deal, as both are the only two songs in his career to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a statement attached to the press release, Khalifa spoke on his relationship with HarbourView Equity Partners’ founder Sherrese Clarke Soares and how much the agreement impacts his record label Taylor Gang.

“Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry,” he said. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Soares also made a statement of her own celebrating Wiz’s talent.

“Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force.” she said, “We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”