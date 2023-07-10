Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti is one of those legendary releases. The album has officially become the most streamed album in the history of Spotify.

Un Verano Sin Ti was released last May and featured bangers like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito.”

Do you know what collaboration has the potential to break all the records? Travis Scott and Bad Bunny. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.

Advertisement

Travis Scott played a new song featuring Bad Bunny 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2uHEzf1vL — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 29, 2023

Travis Scott is continuing to get fans ready for Utopia. Over the weekend, Scott was spotted in France wor