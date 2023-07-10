London fans were surprised to see rapper/entrepreneur 50 Cent at a London restaurant to perform at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park on Saturday. The mogul was enjoying a belated birthday celebration at Somalian restaurant, The Village, on Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, on Sunday evening.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

50’s friends, including music moguls Dr Dre, 58, and Jimmy Iovine, 70, who co-founded the Beats Electronics brand in California in 2006, put on a surprise belated birthday bash for the star, who actually turned 48 on July 6.

Fifty formed part of a star-studded line-up for Wireless, which first took place in Hyde Park in 2005. This year’s festival saw performances by Travis Scott, 32, ex-partner of the youngest Kardashian sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, with who he shares two children, New York rapper of the moment Ice Spice, as well as 34-year-old Jamaican singer Popcaan.

Advertisement

Fifty will be back in the UK later in the year for the UK leg of his The Final Lap Tour: Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ – 20 Years Later. He’s playing the O2 Arena on Saturday November 11, then Wembley Arena.