Drake is secure in his masculinity- and isn’t afraid to show it, clapping back at critics who felt some type of way about his recently painted nails.

In a recent Instagram post, Drake addressed Lil Yachty, who he claims told him to paint his fingernails as it would help him stop biting them. On July 3, Drake showed off pink nails on his IG story. Naturally, his audience was divided on the “Rich Flex” artist’s manicure.

On Monday, Drake (who has just kicked off his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage), seemed to jokingly address Lil Yachty, writing

Advertisement

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it….wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Drake calls nail polish backlash “homophobic”

Yachty wrote back ““woo-sah brother, your [sic] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF!!”

Drake is hardly the first male celebrity to paint his nails. Machine Gun Kelly has his own nail polish line, Bad Bunny has rocked brightly colored digits, and A$AP Rocky said in an interview with Vogue that he feels “like men should be able to do nail art without feeling feminine,” noting in the same interview that his nails were painted with Prada fall 2019 motifs, including the broken heart and Frankenstein. In fact, Vogue even highlighted famous male celebrities who have rocked colored nails.