In the half century of Hip Hop that is being celebrated this year, there are countless unsung artists who caught wreck during their respective era, but the 90s in NYC was a special time and not many rappers had the streets on tilt like the Brooklyn duo Smooth Da Hustler and Trigger Da Gambler. Today, Tyvone Smith aka Trigger, the younger of the brothers from Brownsville, celebrates his 47th born day.

If you was outside in NYC , you remember how crazy the clubs like The Tunnel or Nells would go when “Broken Language” was played, with the video in the heart of the ‘Ville reflective of that same energy. Trigger was signed to Def Jam in 1996 and dropped his only solo LP Life’s A 50-50 Gamble.

Super shout out to Trigger on his born day! More life and salute for bringing a different chapter to the book of Hip Hop!

