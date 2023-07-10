The second day of Rolling Loud Germany kicked off at Messe München in Munich, captivating the audience with an incredible lineup of rap talent. Saturday’s performances continued the festival’s streak of unforgettable moments as established superstars and rising artists took the stage, delivering electrifying sets that left the Bavarian capital excitedly.

The incomparable Kendrick Lamar was headlining the night, whose masterful performance reminded the German crowd of his legendary status in the rap world. Lil Uzi Vert brought his signature energy and showcased new hits from his recent project, Pink Tape. The day was filled with high-octane performances from acclaimed artists like GloRilla, JID, Metro Boomin, Fat Nick, Robb Bank$, Xavier Wulf, and local German acts Ufo361 and Luciano, who impressed the audience with their incredible talent.

Rolling Loud Germany continues to be a monumental event, showcasing the best of rap music and celebrating the vibrant rap scene in Munich and beyond. The festival’s success underscores its position as a premier platform for both established and emerging artists to connect with fans and make lasting impressions.

