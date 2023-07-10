Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 concluded on a high note, delivering an unforgettable finale that celebrated the global influence of hip-hop. The festival’s unique beachside location provided the perfect backdrop for a diverse lineup of international rap artists. Meek Mill headlined the closing night, delivering a captivating performance filled with empowering anthems. The star-studded roster also featured prominent UK acts like Digga D, D-Block Europe, Tion Wayne, and Unknown T, alongside American names such as Gucci Mane and Duke Deuce.


However, one of the most memorable moments came from streamer/rapper iShowSpeed, who joined forces with DJ Scheme to perform their new single “Portuginies.” The track, infused with Brazilian funk influences, showcased iShowSpeed’s bilingual skills, seamlessly blending English and Portuguese lyrics. Rolling Loud Portugal proved once again to be a global celebration of hip-hop, uniting artists and fans from different backgrounds and showcasing the genre’s universal appeal.

You can see images from the sets below.

MEEK MILL

GUCCI MANE

DUKE DEUCE

