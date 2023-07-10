The pink carpet was the place to be for the ultimate Barbie party as the highly-anticipated movie made its world debut this weekend…and major celebrities were showing out.

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Nicki Minaj, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, and more attended the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ on Sunday in LA.

Celebrities rocked a variety of Barbie-inspired fits on the iconic pink carpet. Robbie, the film’s namesake star, donned a strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture mermaid gown with velvet gloves, a look inspired by the 1961 “Solo in the Spotlight” edition of Barbie. Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, wore a pink Gucci suit and an E necklace, referencing his baby mama, Eva Mendes (who did not attend the event).

Issa Rae, who plays plays President Barbie in the movie, wore a bright pink full-length Marc Bouwe dress.

Nicki Minaj, whose song “Barbie World” (featuring Ice Spice and Aqua) appears on the “Barbie” soundtrack, wore a light blue Alaia outfit.

Celebrities also posed in front of a full-size Barbie house replica that was built for the event as well as a pink Barbie car.

The movie comes out in theaters on July 21.