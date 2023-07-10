Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg kicked off his highly anticipated High School Reunion Tour in Vancouver, BC, alongside fellow rap artists Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner. The star-studded event at Rogers Arena celebrated Snoop Dogg’s illustrious 30-year career.

Fans were treated to an unforgettable performance as Snoop Dogg took the stage to perform hits from his iconic debut album, DOGGYSTYLE, including crowd favorites like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I”. The energy soared as he also delivered an electrifying rendition of “The Next Episode”.

Adding to the excitement, Snoop Dogg shared the spotlight with Wiz Khalifa for a special collaboration on “We Dem Boys” and welcomed The Lady of Rage for a guest performance of the classic track “Afro Puffs”.

The High School Reunion Tour will continue its journey across the United States, making stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more, before culminating in Irvine at the FivePoint Amphitheatre on August 27. Fans can expect more incredible performances and nostalgic moments as Snoop Dogg and his talented collaborators take audiences on a musical journey down memory lane.

UPCOMING HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR DATES:

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre