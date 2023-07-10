PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned TV network focused on athlete lifestyle and culture content, announces a significant distribution partnership with Amazon Prime Video, the world-renowned streaming service, bringing its 24/7 channel of athlete lifestyle and culture content that ranges from reality, comedy, documentaries and scripted and unscripted content to Amazon Prime’s massive audience.

This collaboration will provide sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers with unrivaled access to captivating athlete lifestyle content.

PlayersTV has over 50 athletes and team owners across the NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Vernon Davis, DeAndre Jordan, CJ McCollum, Kyrie Irving and many others.

Advertisement