Victor Wembanyama has found his summer league groove. The Spurs No. 1 overall draft pick has bounced back from a quiet opener to drop 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in his second outing in Las Vegas.

The Spurs lost the game 85-80, and Wembanyama acknowledges he may have been able to do more.

“I wish we could have won the game,” Wembanyama said to ESPN. “I think I could have done more to help my team win the game. We got to keep learning. We haven’t been playing our best for like three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, we were really dominating. It shows the personality of the team.

“I think, personally, it’s normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game.”