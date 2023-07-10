Diamond certified and award-winning artist The Weeknd just broke the record for highest attendance across two nights with 160,000 at London Stadium. This significant moment took place over the weekend with sold-out back-to-back shows on July 7 and 8 as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The tour now holds the record for highest single night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans. Kaytranada and Mike Dean joined on both nights.

The completely sold out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success, breaking attendance records and grossing $148 million dollars. Following the kick off of the second leg, the global tour has now grossed over $350 million dollars to date.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Advertisement

“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe,” said CAA’s Co-Head of North American Touring Darryl Eaton to Variety. “Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August 2023. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with a show in Brussels, Belgium tomorrow at King Baudouin Stadium before heading to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and more. The Weeknd will also embark on his Latin America run this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The global stadium tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour is brought to you by Binance, revolutionizing the live entertainment industry with cutting-edge Web 3.0 technology. As a token of appreciation, eligible ticket holders will receive a limited-edition souvenir NFT, as well as gain access to The Weeknd’s upcoming tour NFT collection. Plus, 5% of sales from the collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme in its fight to save lives in hunger emergencies around the world.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 6 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Marítimo de Algés

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Sun Jun 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Fri Jun 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Sat Jul 8 – London, UK– London Stadium

Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Wed Jul 12 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Sun Jul 23 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Thur Jul 27 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Sun Jul 30 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport

Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Fri Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 26 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

Fri Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Sat Sep 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Wed Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Wed Oct 11 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Mon Oct 16 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Wed Oct 18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Thu Oct 19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Sun Oct 22 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

Wed Oct 25 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron