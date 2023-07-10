Travis Scott, the visionary artist known for his boundary-pushing music and visuals, has exciting news for his fans. In celebration of his highly anticipated new album, Utopia, he will perform a special show in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th. The Pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, will be the awe-inspiring backdrop for this immersive experience. Tickets available exclusively on www.ticketsmarche.com

Alongside this announcement, Travis Scott has also revealed that ‘Utopia’ will feature five distinct artworks, adding to the album’s creative depth and visual storytelling. Pre-orders for the ‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets are now available to engage his fans further. This limited collection includes apparel and accessories inspired by the album’s visionary concept, with custom-designed items that showcase Travis Scott’s unique style.

As the release date for Utopia draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the album’s five artworks, which are being kept under wraps for now.

