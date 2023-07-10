Following an encounter with Britney Spears, the security for Victor Wembanyama will not face charges. Wembanyama is the first overall draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs.

Last week, news of an encounter between the two occurred. According to ESPN, Spears said she tapped the star and was backhanded in response.

The incident happened at the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Vegas. According to TMZ, Spears says she noticed Webmanyama and tapped him on the shoulder, wanting a photo, but was nearly slapped to the floor, and her glasses flew off. Spears wrote on Instagram that the moment was “super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already.”

Advertisement

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization,” Spears wrote. “I hope they will …”

Wembanyama stated he had no clue the woman attempting to get his attention was Spears.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

TMZ Sports obtained a police report with details from Spears’ security team stating Wembanyama’s security did not strike the singer with a closed fist and pushed her hand off the player, calling it a “standard response.” Police agreed with the assessment, stating the guard “pushes her hand off of the player without looking, which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”