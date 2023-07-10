Fans and critics of the entertainment world were happy to see singer/actor Jamie Foxx on his feet and all smiles since he was hospitalized earlier this year for an unknown health complication.

Foxx was spotted on a boat on the Chicago River over the weekend, appearing to be in good health as he smiled and waved at onlookers.

Foxx tweeted on Sunday, “Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

This comes after the actor was hospitalized for weeks during a health scare, in which the cause has still not been publicly confirmed.