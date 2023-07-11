Renowned singer, songwriter, and producer Brian McKnight has been selected to perform the National Anthem at the upcoming 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The pre-match festivities will occur on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., just before the highly anticipated match between the best players from Major League Soccer and Arsenal FC.

“It’s always an honor to be asked to perform the National Anthem for our country. It’s especially an honor to be able to sing it in our Nation’s Capital,” McKnight said. “I’m looking forward to kicking off this highly anticipated match-up between MLS and Arsenal FC.”

Brian McKnight has achieved remarkable success throughout his illustrious career spanning over 25 years, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide. With a string of chart-topping hits and an impressive 16 Grammy Award nominations, McKnight has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary music.

In 1992, McKnight introduced himself to the world with his eponymous debut album, which soared onto the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. Notably, his music video for “Anytime” received a nomination for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight’s exceptional talent has garnered him accolades such as Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards, and the prestigious Billboard Songwriter of The Year award.

Beyond his musical achievements, McKnight has also ventured into other realms of entertainment. He found success in the Broadway production of Chicago and showcased his charismatic presence as a red-carpet host for Extra! TV. With his diverse accomplishments, McKnight has solidified his position as a true icon in the music industry.

Select pregame festivities, including the National Anthem, will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a full list of All-Star events, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star.