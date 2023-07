Cam’ron will step from behind the sports desk and head back to the studio. Appearing on Instagram, Cam drops off some new bars, revealing a mixtape will arrive on July 28.

“Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” Cam penned. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW[.] WELCOME TO THE ROW N-GGA[.] We just got to summer leauge too!! Vegas we here!!! And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.”