Da Brat’s wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart is responding to Shaynah Solocheck, a former employee of Dupart, who claims the couple stole the name of her two songs for their newborn.
Hitting Instagram, Dupart issued a response, pointing to Da Brat speaking on an epsiode of Dish Nation in 2020: “No negativity as we celebrate our PERFECT son, but let’s get 1 thing straight with LOVE. This my wife on Dish in 2020.”
She added, “We didn’t have a daughter but my wife’s pick of OUR sons name is a perfect fit for him with NO ONE else’s child in mind. ESPECIALLY a person we no longer follow/interact with nor know wtf is going on in their life.”
Exclusive news from PEOPLE revealed that Da Brat and her wife, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, have welcomed a baby boy into their family.
The rapper gave birth to their son in Atlanta on July 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.
“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat tells PEOPLE. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” Da Brat says she is “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”
Harris-Dupart says, “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”
