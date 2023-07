Drake will stop at nothing to ensure his fans get the ultimate show. That includes spending $230,000 extra to provide a full experience.

The Boy was in Detroit and performed 23 minutes past curfew. That extra run costs $10,000 a minute, resulting in a bill of $230,000.

“It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” Drake said in a video online. “I don’t give a fuck. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go.”

