G Herbo was arrested in Chicago on Sunday night. According to TMZ, Herbo was arrested on 5:45 PM at the intersection of North Wabash and East Ontario in downtown Chicago.

Herbo was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public space.

G Herbo did make a bond and will have to return to court on a later date.

Herbo also had almost 300 grams of marijuana in his possession. He will face no charges for the weed.