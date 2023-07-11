Rap Sh!t is on its way back. After a chaotic first season in the rise of Shawn and Mia as Miami’s new rap duo, Rap Sh!t is back for season two on Aug. 10.

Max announced the show would return, confirming a renewal this past September. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, said in a statement to Billboard.

Season 2 will test the duo and if they decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”

You can see the trailer below.