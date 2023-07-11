One of Tupac Shakur’s personal, custom-designed jewelry pieces will be auctioned off this weekend at Sotheby’s in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th year.

The diamond and ruby encrusted ring, which was actually designed by the rapper/actor, was worn by Shakur at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards just days before his untimely death in Las Vegas. The crown ring, which features a giant cabochon ruby flanked by two pavé-cut diamonds in front and center, has 5 carats of diamonds and is inscribed with “Pac & Dada, 1996.” The inscription in the ring was for his fiancée, Kidada Jones.

According to Sotheby’s, the ring is estimated to be valued at $200,000 to $300,000.

The auction is scheduled for July 18.