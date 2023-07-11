[WATCH] Cardi B Twerks in Front of Eiffel Tower to Her “Point Me 2” Verse

Cardi B has a new street banger in “Point Me 2.” Cardi is twerking everywhere to celebrate and promote the single with FendiDa Rappa: in front of the Eiffel Tower, in the bathtub, in her backyard by the pool. Literally, everywhere.

Cardi B traveled to The Chi to collaborate with rising star FendiDa Rappa on the single “Point Me 2.” The video starts with a play on the Rush Hour 2 scene where Chris Tucker’s James Carter picks out girls for a massage; instead, Fendi is looking for the sluts.

The hard-hitting banger is supported with plenty of dancing and twerking, including Cardi, who throws it in a pink bikini and is also present in a blue one-piece.

You can hear the full banger below.