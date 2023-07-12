Sony Music Entertainment and Pharrell William’s production company OTHERTone have announced the launch of a groundbreaking podcast series, Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History.

Hosted by renowned journalist and cultural critic Michael Harriot, the podcast aims to reveal the untold stories of Black Americans from a distinctly Black perspective. Each week, Drapetomaniax will delve into key figures and moments in Black American history that have been marginalized or omitted from mainstream narratives.

Harriot’s research, combined with humor and special guest appearances, will provide a compelling and accurate portrayal of Black history. Notable guests featured on the show include MSNBC’s Joy Reid, actor Yvette Nicole Brown, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and many more.

“Drapetomaniax is a simple recipe,” said Harriot. “We picked the most fascinating figures and important-but-largely-unknown events from Black history and seasoned it with the biggest stars, the best storytellers and the most respected scholars.”

Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History is a collaboration between Sony Music and OTHERTone, with Pharrell Williams serving as executive producer and Moses Ajibade Soyoola as the producer.