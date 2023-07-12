SOURCE SPORTS: Jordan Brand Jumpman Logo to Appear on WNBA Jerseys for First Time at 2023 All-Star Game

SOURCE SPORTS: Jordan Brand Jumpman Logo to Appear on WNBA Jerseys for First Time at 2023 All-Star Game

The Jordan Jumpman logo will appear on the WNBA jersey for the first time during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

The Jumpman will make its WNBA premiere on Saturday during the game in Las Vegas, where the jerseys will feature an outer space motif. The uniforms also feature Nike’s top performance material, Dri-FIT ADV, in a data-mapped pattern to meet the unique needs of the female body in motion. They have iridescent colors inspired by space travel, diagonal lines drawn from the tail end of a shooting star, and tapering lines in the game star and belt buckle that represent Earth’s horizon.

The jerseys will be available on WNBAStore.com and at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Michelob ULTRA Arena, and NBA Store 5th Avenue.

Advertisement