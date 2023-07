Kyrie Irving signed his sneaker and NBA deal in the same summer. Following his re-up with the Dallas Mavericks, Irving has agreed to a sneaker endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand Anta.

According to Shams Charania, Irving gets the deal and becomes the brand’s Chief Creative Officer. Irving’s deal was negotiated by A11Even.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/HpJej7HU5X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2023

Following the deal, Irving wrote on Twitter that his purpose on Earth is “#BiggerThanAShoeDeal”

Advertisement