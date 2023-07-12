Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s global multimedia company, joined forces with AEG Presents and Resorts World to deliver an electrifying four-day extravaganza at Resorts World Las Vegas. From July 6th to July 9th, the star-studded event showcased live musical performances, side-splitting stand-up comedy, exclusive events, podcast tapings, unforgettable parties, and much more.

Attendees were treated to the final shows of Kevin Hart’s REALITY CHECK tour and the highly anticipated return of BET’s ComicView, featuring the talented host and executive producer Mike Epps. The guest list was equally impressive, with notable names such as J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, T.I., Punkie Johnson, Kaskade, Diallo Riddle, and many others gracing the event with their presence. The action-packed weekend left attendees with memories that will last a lifetime. You can see photos from the event below.